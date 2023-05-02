Abbotsford Canucks vs Calgary Wranglers Game 3 Preview
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The Abbotsford Canucks are returning to the Abbotsford Centre to continue their best-of-five match up with the league-leading Calgary Wranglers. Last week Abbotsford fell to the Wranglers in overtime in both of the first two games at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The game one of round two saw Marc Gatcomb net his first career playoff goal, with Aatu Räty sending the game to overtime late in the third period.
Game one was won by Calgary's Jakob Pelletier halfway through overtime, joining Dryden Hunt and Adam Klapka on the scoreboard.
Game two saw the return of Calgary's Matthew Phillips who had been ejected from game one in the first period. With the game heading to overtime once again, after efforts from Calgary's Clark Bishop, Ben Jones and Dryden Hunt, Phillips got his redemption, scoring the game-winner for Calgary seven minutes into the extra period. Despite the loss, Abbotsford's Arshdeep Bains scored two short-handed goals within the same penalty kill, and Tristen Nielsen netted the only goal of the second period.
After the past two games in Calgary, Arshdeep Bains has headed straight to the top of the leaderboard for shorthanded goals with two. Bains has also reclaimed the spot he held in the regular season as the leading rookie in shooting percentage. Both Alex Kannok Leipert and Matt Alfaro returned to the lineup in Calgary, each recording a helper and their first career playoff points. Nils Höglander, Arshdeep Bains, Justin Dowling, and Kyle Rau all top Abbotsford's leaderboard in scoring.
Calgary's Dryden Hunt recorded his first two career post-season points against Abbotsford, opening the scoring in game one and scoring the equalizer in game two. The BC native recorded 15 points in 17 games with Calgary in the regular season after being traded from Toronto mid-season. Nick DeSimone, who is making his fifth Calder Cup Playoffs appearance has already recorded four points in Calgary's first and only two games of the post-season so far.
Clark Bishop, Ben Jones, Jakob Pelletier, and Matthew Phillips have all collected both a goal and an assist in their two matchups with Abbotsford.
Regular Season Special Teams:
Power Play %
ABB: 18.1%, CGY: 21%
Power Play Goals For
ABB: 52, CGY: 69
Penalty Kill %
ABB: 79.9%, CGY: 85.1%
Post Season Special Teams:
Power Play %
ABB: 9.5%, CGY: 18.2%
Power Play Goals For
ABB: 2, CGY: 2
Penalty Kill %
ABB: 81.3%, CGY: 100%
Fast Facts:
The Pacific Division's best of five is a 2-3 format, with the higher seeded team getting their choice of playing the first two games or the final three games at home.
In four playoff games, 17 different Canucks have registered points, 12 of whom collected their first career playoff point.
Calgary rookies Jeremie Poirier and Adam Klapka both recorded their first career post-season points during game two against Abbotsford.
So far round two has been a battle of the goaltenders, with Spencer Martin and Dustin Wolf both making 37 saves in game one, and Arturs Silovs denying 38 of Calgary's shots in game two.
By the end of the second round, the Calgary Wranglers will have faced Abbotsford at least six times in row, rounding off their regular season with a three-game series at the Abbotsford Centre.
Games 3, 4 (if required), and 5 (if required) will be hosted at the Abbotsford Centre on May 3rd, May 5th, and May 7th, with all games starting at 7PM.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Calgary Wranglers Game 3 Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- Garrett Mitchell Named IceHogs' 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Visit Utica Comets in Game Three of Round Two of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Hunt, Meyers and Kinkaid Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Zamula Signs Contract Extension - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wagner Named Colorado Eagles IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Colorado Eagles
- David Bell Named Head Coach - Belleville Senators
- Adam Brooks Named Phantoms Man of the Year - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sam Laberge Named Comets 2022-23 IOA/American Speciatly AHL Man of the Year - Utica Comets
- Oscar Dansk Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
- Max Lajoie Named Wolves' 2022-23 Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Malcolm Subban Named Amerks' 2022-23 Ioa/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Ty Smith Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Gaunce Named Ontario's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Bokondji Imama Named Roadrunners 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chase de Leo Named 2022-2023 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Andrew Agozzino Named Barracuda IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Schneider Named Ads Community Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mason Morelli Named Hershey's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Jake Bischoff Named Silver Knights 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dillon Simpson Named Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Bobby Trivigno Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Victor Brattstrom Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Will Bitten Named T-Birds' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Focused on Fending off Elimination One Step at a Time - Charlotte Checkers
- World Lacrosse Awards 2024 Box Championships to Utica, New York - Utica Comets
- Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Calgary Wranglers Game 3 Preview
- Abbotsford Tech District Donates 200 Game 3 Tickets to Youth in Abbotsford and Fraser Valley
- Matthew Phillips Scores Overtime Winner as Canucks Drop Game 2
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Calgary Wranglers Game 2 Preview
- Canucks Rally Back But Fall 3-2 in Overtime to Calgary in Game 1