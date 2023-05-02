Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forwards Jonny Brodzinski and Jake Leschyshyn, defenseman Libor Hájek, and goaltender Louis Domingue to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Brodzinski, 29, led the Wolf Pack in scoring with 48 points (21 g, 27 a) in 47 games this season. The native of Ham Lake, Minnesota, was named the AHL's 'Player of the Month' for the month of March after scoring 20 points (11 g, 9 a) in just eleven games. Brodzinski also suited up in 17 games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 season, scoring two points (1 g, 1 a).

Over the course of three seasons, Brodzinski has appeared in 96 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 45 goals and 59 assists for 104 points. He has scored ten points (5 g, 5 a) in 13 career Calder Cup Playoff games, all with the Ontario Reign.

He has also served as the Wolf Pack's captain for the last two seasons.

Leschyshyn, 24, scored 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 18 games with the Wolf Pack this season after being assigned to the club on February 26th. He also appeared in 13 games with the Rangers, and 22 games with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2022-23 campaign. The native of Raleigh, North Carolina was claimed off waivers by the Rangers from the Golden Knights on January 11th.

He has appeared in 155 career AHL games, scoring 61 points (29 g, 32 a), and 76 NHL games, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). He has also suited up in nine career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Chicago Wolves and Henderson Silver Knights.

Hájek, 25, dressed in 24 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). Both of his goals were game-winning goals, including his tally in Hartford's 5-3 victory at the Providence Bruins on April 8th that clinched the club their first playoff berth since 2015. He also skated in 16 games with the Rangers this season, scoring one goal.

Domingue, 31, appeared in 44 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a record of 22-12-8 with a .911 save percentage and 2.51 goals against average. He also registered four shutouts during the regular season. The native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Quebec, won nine straight starts from March 15th through April 14th, helping lead the Wolf Pack to the playoffs.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for Game Three of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wolf Pack lead the Providence Bruins 2-0 in the series and can advance with a victory. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

