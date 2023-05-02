Max Lajoie Named Wolves' 2022-23 Man of the Year

GLENVIEW, Ill. -The Chicago Wolves announced Tuesday that Max Lajoie has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Chicago-area community during the 2022-23 season.

Even while leading the Wolves on the ice after being named the 15th captain in franchise history in November, Lajoie was a leader off it, too.

The 25-year-old helped raise money and awareness for a myriad of Chicago Wolves charitable causes, including Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Lyon Family Foundation, Breast Cancer Awareness, autism and Mental Health Awareness.

His ability to speak French also led to perhaps Lajoie's biggest contributions to the community as he has made many appearances with Chicago-area high school students during which he converses with them in French.

Lajoie is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.

