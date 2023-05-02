Bobby Trivigno Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League announced today the individual team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards. These winners were selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to their local community and to charitable organizations during the 2022-23 season.

Wolf Pack Forward Bobby Trivigno has been selected as Hartford's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award winner.

Trivigno participated in countless community events during the 2022-23 season, becoming a staple in the Hartford area. Trivigno attended multiple schools during the season, doing Q&A sessions with students. He also visited two schools during 'Read Across America Week', where he took the time to read to students and preach the importance of school.

The native of Setauket, New York, also attend youth hockey practices, where he aided coaches in drills for multiple Hartford area programs.

From the list of 32 finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center for Game Three of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wolf Pack lead the Providence Bruins 2-0 in the series and can advance with a victory. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

