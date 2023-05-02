Gaunce Named Ontario's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign are proud to announce that Cameron Gaunce has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the community during the 2022-23 season.
It is the third time in his career he has been recognized for the award, previously earning the honor with Ontario last season during 2021-22, as well as with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2016-17.
For the second consecutive season, Gaunce spearheaded the Reign's Movember participation, with the goal of raising money for men's health initiatives. With his dedication to the cause, Gaunce, his teammates, fans and the club's Hope Reigns Foundation raised funds throughout the month.
Gaunce also continued his "Teacher Appreciation" initiative for the second consecutive year, expanding the program to recognize educators throughout the season. The defender helped solicit nominations for educators who stand out in the Inland Empire community and invited select individuals to games who were then recognized for their efforts. In total, the Reign recognized six teachers, one in each month of the regular season.
The Sudbury, Ont. native continually seeks out new opportunities to enhance the lives of others through local outreach in the Inland Empire Community, going above and beyond what is expected. In doing so, he participated in team-led visits to Loma Linda University Children's Hospital and The Perfect Step Paralysis Recovery Center.
The 13th-year pro is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.
