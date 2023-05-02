Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to announce that Ryan MacKinnon has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bridgeport community during the 2022-23 season.

Always the first to volunteer his time, MacKinnon contributed to numerous events over the past seven months. He participated in team specialty nights to fight cancer and raise funds for charitable causes, brought smiles to children during the holiday season, and met with local first responders and LGBTQ leaders.

Some of the events MacKinnon participated in included: Visits to the Shelton Police Department and Fairfield Regional Fire School ahead of the team's First Responders Night, a Q&A with the University of Bridgeport's Gender and Sexualities Awareness Club, reading programs at schools such as Greens Farms Elementary, and taking a leading role in the annual Cancer Awareness Night.

MacKinnon and his teammates also joined forces with the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club in December to sponsor local families for their Christmas toy drive.

MacKinnon is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5th.

