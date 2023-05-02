Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders are proud to announce that Ryan MacKinnon has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bridgeport community during the 2022-23 season.
Always the first to volunteer his time, MacKinnon contributed to numerous events over the past seven months. He participated in team specialty nights to fight cancer and raise funds for charitable causes, brought smiles to children during the holiday season, and met with local first responders and LGBTQ leaders.
Some of the events MacKinnon participated in included: Visits to the Shelton Police Department and Fairfield Regional Fire School ahead of the team's First Responders Night, a Q&A with the University of Bridgeport's Gender and Sexualities Awareness Club, reading programs at schools such as Greens Farms Elementary, and taking a leading role in the annual Cancer Awareness Night.
MacKinnon and his teammates also joined forces with the Wakeman Boys and Girls Club in December to sponsor local families for their Christmas toy drive.
MacKinnon is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5th.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Oscar Dansk Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
- Max Lajoie Named Wolves' 2022-23 Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Malcolm Subban Named Amerks' 2022-23 Ioa/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Ty Smith Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Gaunce Named Ontario's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Bokondji Imama Named Roadrunners 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chase de Leo Named 2022-2023 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Andrew Agozzino Named Barracuda IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Schneider Named Ads Community Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mason Morelli Named Hershey's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Jake Bischoff Named Silver Knights 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dillon Simpson Named Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Bobby Trivigno Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Victor Brattstrom Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Will Bitten Named T-Birds' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Focused on Fending off Elimination One Step at a Time - Charlotte Checkers
- World Lacrosse Awards 2024 Box Championships to Utica, New York - Utica Comets
- Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- New York Islanders Sign Maggio to Entry-Level Contract
- Terry Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
- Andreoff Wins Prestigious Willie Marshall Award
- Durandeau Scores Twice, Andreoff Records AHL-Leading 37th Goal in Season Finale