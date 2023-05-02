Zamula Signs Contract Extension
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Egor Zamula to a one-year contract extension according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere.
Zamula, 23, collected four assists in 14 games with the Philadelphia Flyers and 19 points (1-18-19) in 44 contests with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during the 2022-23 season.
The left-shot skater ranked fourth on the Phantoms with nine power-play assists and third among team defensemen in assists and tied for 3rd in scoring. He tallied a season-high three-game point streak (3a), Dec. 9-16 and registered three multi-point games. The blueliner did not play with Lehigh Valley during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs due to a left-shoulder injury. He underwent successful surgery on April 10 and is expected to make a full recovery for training camp this September.
He has 54 points (5-49-54) in 127 career appearances with Lehigh Valley in three seasons (2020-23). The 6-foot-3, 177-pound native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, tallied his first NHL point with an assist, Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay and recorded his first career multi-point game (2a), March 21 vs. Florida. Zamula owns four assists in 26 career games with the Flyers (2020-23). He signed with Philadelphia as a free agent on Sept. 20, 2018.
Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Egor Zamula
