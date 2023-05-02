Ty Smith Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are proud to announce that defenseman Ty Smith has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Northeast Pennsylvania community during the 2022-23 season.

Smith joined the Penguins organization for the first time this past summer after the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired him in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. Almost immediately upon arriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 23-year-old made his impact felt in the community. Smith regularly volunteered his time with the Junior Pens Learn-to-Skate program throughout the season, joining kids for on-ice skating lessons or other youth hockey practices at the Toyota SportsPlex.

Smith is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.