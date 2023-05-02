Oscar Dansk Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers proudly announce goaltender Oscar Dansk has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Calgary community during the 2022-23 season.

In collaboration with talented young artists at the Ronald McDonald House Calgary and mask designer Dave Froed, Oscar created a 'one of a kind' mask that he wore during the 2022-23 season. The mask includes drawings that the Ronald McDonald House kids drew for Oscar, his favorite superheroes and Star Wars characters, and his beloved dog Bodi. Oscar auctioned off his brand-new mask raising $3,000, with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House, a place he holds near and dear to his heart and visits frequently. Oscar will continue to wear the mask until the conclusion of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta supports families seeking vital medical treatment for their seriously sick or injured child. Compassionate housing provides a home-away-from-home for families who need to travel for medical reasons. When those families are experiencing one of life's most difficult times, Ronald McDonald House Charities offers them the gift of togetherness.

Oscar Dansk is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 4.

Dansk is in his first season with the Wranglers after signing as a free agent in the summer of 2022. The native of Stockholm, Sweden posted an 8-6-2 record with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Dansk has also played with the Vegas Golden Knights before joining the Flames organization.

The Wranglers Playoffs presented by Nissan continue Wednesday in Abbotsford when the Wranglers face the Canucks in Game 3 of the of the Pacific Division Semi-Finals. The Wranglers lead the best of five series, 2-0.

