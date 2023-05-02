Bokondji Imama Named Roadrunners 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners are proud to announce that forward Bokondji Imama has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Tucson Community during the 2022-23 season.

In February, Boko Imama oversaw the design of Special Black History Month Warm-Up Jerseys that were worn by the Roadrunners before each of their February home games. He also aided in the design of Roadrunners and Black History Month themed ties that were worn by Tucson players and staff during their two-game series against the Henderson Silver Knights. The ties and jerseys were signed by Roadrunners players before being purchased and bid on by Tucson fans. All proceeds from the Black History Month items benefitted the Duclair-Imama Foundation.

Imama and current Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair launched the Duclair-Imama Foundation in December 2022, with a mission to help and mentor young minorities in hockey through introducing and teaching the game of hockey while also providing them with the necessary gear to enjoy the sport. Duclair was a member of the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2016-17 campaign and was with the Arizona Coyotes organization from 2015 to 2018.

Along with these efforts, Imama joined three of his Roadrunners teammates and Tucson Mascot Dusty on a visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Midtown Tucson in December for a hockey workshop at the William J. Dawson Memorial DEK Hockey Rink. 100 local students took part in the event that saw Imama and his teammates share hockey instruction, sign autographs, and distribute holiday gifts.

Through two seasons with the Roadrunners, Imama has recorded 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 total points in 104 games played. He surpassed forward Michael Bunting for the most penalty minutes in franchise history during the 2022-23 season after leading the league with 178 minutes in 2021-22. The 26-year-old also appeared in five NHL outings with the Arizona Coyotes this year, bringing his career total to nine games played with the Coyotes since making his National Hockey League debut on April 22, 2022. Imama has worn the "A" as an Alternate Captain in each of his two seasons with Tucson.

Boko Imama is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.

