Schneider Named Ads Community Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that Cole Schneider has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Milwaukee community during the 2022-23 season.
In a season that saw the Admirals able to participate in community events for the first time three seasons, the Admirals Captain was an active participant in nearly every pursuit the team offered. He led the team's efforts to raise money on behalf of the players for presents at Christmas time for kids at the Ronald McDonald House and then delivered the presents to the kids and families there. Later in the season he was one of four players to cook dinner for the 50 families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
His culinary skills didn't stop there. Schneider was among a group of players to make dinner for a lucky bidder in their home, all part of a Celebrity Waiter Dinner for Prevent Blindness of Wisconsin that is the biggest fundraiser for this important charity.
The Williamsville, NY native served as an Admirals Ambassador for Dogs to Dogtags, a local non-profit that takes at risk, rescued, or donated dogs, train them and home them with a veteran who may be battling post-combat stress and anxiety.
Schneider was also the go-to player for post-game meet-and-greets with fans and never turned down a chance to sign an autograph.
Schneider is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.
