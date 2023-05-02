Will Bitten Named T-Birds' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year
May 2, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that Will Bitten has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Springfield community during the 2022-23 season.
Bitten used a tragedy in his life to help generate funds for brain tumor/cancer research in his native Ontario. Will lost his cousin, Martin Piche, at age 31 in 2021. A full story on Martin can be read here.
With the support of the T-Birds and the T-Birds Charitable Foundation, Bitten helped re-establish Bitsy's Army, a GoFundMe he started earlier in his career with the Iowa Wild. Originally created as a means of raising money for Martin's medical expenses, Bitten, along with his brother Sam, have continued to be at the forefront of the battle against brain tumors and cancer. The Thunderbirds and Bitten collaborated on pregame warmup jerseys adorned in lavender for Springfield's Hockey Fights Cancer Night this past November. Auction proceeds from those jerseys directly benefited the cause.
To help make Bitsy's Army truly Springfield-focused, Bitten and the Thunderbirds' creative services team came together to create new logos and a merchandise line for Bitsy's Army, and the products sold at Thunderbirds games throughout the season all benefited the T-Birds Foundation, which in turn made a contribution to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada.
Bitten's involvement extended beyond his work in cancer fundraising, as, along with numerous teammates, the T-Birds winger was a mainstay at local youth hockey organizational practices throughout the season. Springfield players made more than 70 combined appearances within the Pioneer Valley throughout the 2022-23 season.
Bitten is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2022-23 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2023
- Oscar Dansk Named Wranglers AHL Man of the Year - Calgary Wranglers
- Max Lajoie Named Wolves' 2022-23 Man of the Year - Chicago Wolves
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Malcolm Subban Named Amerks' 2022-23 Ioa/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Ty Smith Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Gaunce Named Ontario's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Bokondji Imama Named Roadrunners 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Chase de Leo Named 2022-2023 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Andrew Agozzino Named Barracuda IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Schneider Named Ads Community Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mason Morelli Named Hershey's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- Didier Named Providence Bruins 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Jake Bischoff Named Silver Knights 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Dominic Franco Named Checkers Man of the Year - Charlotte Checkers
- Ryan MacKinnon Named Bridgeport's 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Dillon Simpson Named Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- Bobby Trivigno Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Victor Brattstrom Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Will Bitten Named T-Birds' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Focused on Fending off Elimination One Step at a Time - Charlotte Checkers
- World Lacrosse Awards 2024 Box Championships to Utica, New York - Utica Comets
- Rangers Assign Four to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Will Bitten Named T-Birds' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year
- Springfield Thunderbirds Raise $30,000 for Rays of Hope
- T-Birds Season Comes to End in Hartford
- T-Birds Fall to Hartford in Game 1 of Playoff Series
- Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno Responds to Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin's Wager