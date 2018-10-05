Toronto Marlies to Welcome Fans at Coca-Cola Coliseum for Home Opener on Thanksgiving

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





TORONTO - The Toronto Marlies will welcome fans for a special Thanksgiving Day Home Opener game against the Cleveland Monsters on Monday, October 8. The 3 p.m. game will kick off the club's 2018-2019 season at the newly named Coca-Cola Coliseum.

All fans attending Home Opener will witness the unveiling of the Calder Cup banner, receive a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition commemorative Coca-Cola Coliseum cup and a free fountain beverage at the game. Following the Thanksgiving Day Home Opener, fans are also encouraged to attend other Home Opener Week games, where there will be a championship ring giveaway for the first 5,000 fans on October 13 and a magnetic schedule giveaway on October 14.

For every Marlies home game during the 2018-2019 season at Coca-Cola Coliseum, Coca-Cola will donate a suite of seats to non-profit community organizations. Coca-Cola will also open the arena to the public for several community skate events throughout the upcoming 2018-2019 season. Fans are invited to come to the first community skate day at Coca-Cola Coliseum on October 21, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., and to check out the arena with special guests Duke and Carlton the Bear.

"Coca-Cola has been part of this wonderful city since our first Canadian bottling plant opened in the west end in 1906, and we are excited to be a part of its history once again with the first official Toronto Marlies game being held at the new Coca-Cola Coliseum," Said Michael Samoszewski, Vice-President of Marketing with Coca-Cola Ltd. "We are thrilled to welcome the community into the Coliseum for every home game, for our upcoming free skate, and to offer local community organizations the opportunity to attend a game and cheer on our Toronto Marlies this season!"

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 2018 Calder Cup Champions. The Maple Leafs 2018 opening night roster featured 13 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks). Single game tickets for the regular season can be purchased at www.marlies.ca or by calling 416-597-PUCK (7825).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.