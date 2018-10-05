Alt Named Seventh Captain in Colorado Eagles History

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





Windsor, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Mark Alt will serve as the team's captain for the 2018-19 season. Alt now becomes the seventh captain in Colorado Eagles history, following in the footsteps of Brent Thompson, Greg Pankewicz, Riley Nelson, Trent Daavettila, Sean Zimmerman and Matt Garbowsky. In addition, forwards Cody Bass and Andrew Agozzino will join defenseman David Warsofsky as alternate captains this season.

Alt has posted 17 goals and 61 assists in 260 AHL games with the San Antonio Rampage, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Adirondack Phantoms. In addition, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound blueliner has seen action in 16 NHL contests with Colorado and Philadelphia. Alt was selected in the 2nd round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. Prior to turning pro, the 26 year-old spent three seasons at the University of Minnesota, registering 39 points in 117 games with the Golden Gophers.

The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and get you the best seats at the best price for all 34 home games, plus guaranteed playoff tickets! Season tickets start at just $17 per seat per game, become part of the team and reserve your seats today by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.