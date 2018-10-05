Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Team Captains and Opening Night Roster

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today management has selected forward Cal O'Reilly as the team's captain for the 2018-19 season. O'Reilly will serve as captain for the second consecutive season, becoming the first player in Iowa Wild history to hold the title of captain for more than one campaign. Forwards Mike Liambas and Matt Read were selected as alternate captains.

O'Reilly, 32 (9/30/86), had a record-breaking campaign in 2017-18, as he set franchise records in points (64) and assists (49). He hit many career milestones in 2017-18, including recording his 100th AHL goal, 400th AHL assist, 500th AHL point and 600th AHL game. O'Reilly is just one of 93 players to reach the 500-point plateau in the AHL.

This year marks the fourth season O'Reilly has been named captain, as he was the leader of the Rochester Americans in 2015-16 and the Utica Comets in 2014-15.

Liambas, 29 (2/16/89) signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2018 and enters his first season with the Wild organization. Liambas is nearing his 300th AHL game and was previously an alternate captain with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2016-17.

Read, 32 (6/14/86) spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers organization before joining the Wild on July 30, 2018, when he signed a one-year, two-way deal. Read was named captain of the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL during the 2006-07 season.

In addition to naming captains, Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced the team's opening night roster, which features three goaltenders, nine defensemen and 15 forwards. The roster is attached.

Iowa Wild opens the season tonight against the Manitoba Moose at Wells Fargo Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The first 1,500 fans will receive a souvenir cup, which features a 2018-19 season schedule and graphics.

The Iowa Wild 2018-19 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center and runs from October through April. Iowa Wild's Opening Night will take place on October 5. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.