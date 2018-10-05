Flames Assign Curtis Lazar to Stockton

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned centre Curtis Lazar to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Lazar, a 23-year-old right centre, played 65 games with the Flames last season scoring a pair of goals and adding 10 assists for 12 points along with 23 penalty minutes.

CURTIS LAZAR - CENTRE

BORN: Salmon Arm, BC DATE: February 2, 1995

HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: OTT 1st round (17th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft

