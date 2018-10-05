Flames Assign Curtis Lazar to Stockton
October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned centre Curtis Lazar to the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Lazar, a 23-year-old right centre, played 65 games with the Flames last season scoring a pair of goals and adding 10 assists for 12 points along with 23 penalty minutes.
CURTIS LAZAR - CENTRE
BORN: Salmon Arm, BC DATE: February 2, 1995
HEIGHT: 6'0'' WEIGHT: 205 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: OTT 1st round (17th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft
