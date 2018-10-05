Heat Submit Opening Night Roster

STOCKTON, CALIF. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, submitted the team's opening night roster as follows:

STOCKTON HEAT OPENING NIGHT ROSTER (26)

Forwards (14) Contract

#7 Mike McMurtry AHL

#10 Buddy Robinson NHL

#11 Matthew Phillips NHL

#15 Spencer Foo NHL

#16 Anthony Peluso NHL

#18 Morgan Klimchuk NHL

#21 Glenn Gawdin NHL

#22 Alan Quine NHL

#23 Brett Pollock NHL

#26 Andrew Mangiapane NHL

#39 Kerby Rychel NHL

#41 Ryan Lomberg NHL

#42 Yasin Ehliz NHL

#44 Tyler Graovac NHL

Defenseman (10) Contract

#3 Josh Healey NHL

#4 Oliver Kylington NHL

#8 Marcus Hogstrom NHL

#14 Rasmus Andersson NHL

#27 Kayle Doetzel PTO

#29 Andrew O'Brien AHL/ECHL

#34 Adam Ollas Mattsson AHL

#38 Michael Paliotta AHL

#45 Rinat Valiev NHL

#4 Cliff Watson PTO

Goaltenders (2) Contract

#1 Tyler Parsons NHL

#32 Jon Gillies NHL

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League ahead of Stockton's first game of the 2018-19 regular season tonight. The Flames also announced that defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on the IR, retroactive to October 3rd, with a facial fracture (week-to-week).

In addition, the Heat have reassigned goalie Mason McDonald to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks.

The first chance to catch the Heat in action is tonight as the Heat take on the Bakersfield Condors at 7:00 p.m. from Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield. Fans can tune in on AHLTV, which is free for all fans during opening weekend, or can head to Channel Brewing Co. to watch this and every Stockton Heat this season. The Heat return home on Saturday to open their home portion of the schedule at Stockton Arena against the Ontario Reign at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets to come watch the game at Stockton Arena on Saturday are still available! Come early and enjoy the Heat Zone Pregame Party starting at 4:00 p.m. with live music, food trucks, activities and more! All fans in attendance at the game will receive Heat Rally Towels presented by the Stockton Metropolitan Airport and Heat Magnetic Schedules courtesy of Chase Chevrolet! Plus, it's Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser, where all fans 21 and over can purchase a Bud & Burger for just $14!

Get your tickets now by calling or texting 209.373.1500 or by visiting stocktonheat.com!

