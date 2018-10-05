Sound Tigers Announce Season-Opening Roster

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today the team's season-opening roster for its 18th AHL campaign. The roster is comprised of 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders as Bridgeport opens the season Saturday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn.

Of the 26 players on the initial roster, 19 have previously worn the Sound Tigers sweater in at least one regular season game. The roster also includes 16 players on an NHL contract with the New York Islanders, including four former first-round draft picks: Steve Bernier (2003, San Jose), Michael Dal Colle (2014), Josh Ho-Sang (2014) and Kieffer Bellows (2016).

Among the seven AHL rookies, forward Otto Koivula, 20, is the youngest player on the squad (Sept. 1, 1998). Bellows, Matt Gaudreau, Ryan Hitchcock, Koivula, Jeff Kubiak, Yannick Rathgeb and Yanick Turcotte make up the other first-year players. The Sound Tigers season-opening roster also contains six veterans: Bernier, Chris Bourque, Ryan Bourque, Chris Casto, Ben Holmstrom and Seth Helgeson.

Furthermore, the roster features 4,470 games of AHL experience and 883 games of NHL experience (12 players). Twelve players were born in the United States, 10 are from Canada, one is from Sweden (Sebastian Aho), one is from Switzerland (Rathgeb) and two are from Finland (Koivula and Christopher Gibson).

Bridgeport's season-opening roster is listed below, numerically by position.

Forwards (16)

7 Chris Bourque

10 Ryan Bourque

12 Otto Koivula*

15 Kieffer Bellows*

16 Mike Sislo*

17 Michael Dal Colle*

20 Scott Eansor*

21 Ben Holmstrom

24 Travis St. Denis*

26 Josh Ho-Sang*

29 Connor Jones

34 Ryan Hitchcock

36 Jeff Kubiak

37 Steve Bernier*

38 Yanick Turcotte

40 Matt Gaudreau

Defensemen (8)

2 Seth Helgeson*

3 Chris Casto

4 Mitch Vande Sompel*

6 Yannick Rathgeb*

8 Kyle Burroughs*

25 Devon Toews*

27 Parker Wotherspoon*

28 Sebastian Aho*

Goaltenders (2)

33 Christopher Gibson*

35 Jeremy Smith

* = Denotes players on an NHL contract

Bring on the Phantoms: The Sound Tigers open their 18th AHL season tomorrow night with a road matchup against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn. Fans can follow all of the live action via the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHLTV , beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m. Bridgeport's home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. against the Rochester Americans.

Packed Promotional Lineup: The Sound Tigers will boast one of their most extensive and wide-ranging promotional schedules ever for the 2018-19 season. The fan-friendly calendar includes the return of popular themes like Hockey and Hops (Nov. 23 and Mar. 17), Military Appreciation (Jan. 12), Star Wars Night (Jan. 19) and Princess Night (Mar. 30). Regional hockey fans will be elated for the addition of Hockey Weekend in Connecticut (Feb. 23-24), while other new headliners include Holiday Gift Weekend (Dec. 15-16) and a revamped Teddy Bear Toss (Nov. 23). View the full 2017-18 promotional schedule.

For additional details or to reserve a group outing for any giveaway or theme night, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300 ext 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.