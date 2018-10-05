IceHogs Announce Season-Opening Roster

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs today announced their Season-Opening Roster for the 2018-19 campaign. The IceHogs will carry 24 players when they officially kick off the season on the road against the Cleveland Monsters tonight (Oct. 5) at 6 p.m.

The IceHogs' 24-player roster is comprised of 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. Of the 24 players, 15 are returning from Rockford's playoff roster during the team's run to the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

The 14 forwards include Terry Broadhurst, Victor Ejdsell, Alexandre Fortin, Matthew Highmore, Matheson Iacopelli, Graham Knott, Anthony Louis, Jacob Nilsson, Nathan Noel, William Pelletier, Henrik Samuelsson, Jordan Schroeder, Dylan Sikura and Tyler Sikura.

Rockford also begins the campaign with eight defensemen in Andrew Campbell, Lucas Carlsson, Carl Dahlstrom, Dennis Gilbert, Blake Hillman, Darren Raddysh, Luc Snuggerud and Joni Tuulola.

Between the pipes, the IceHogs feature Kevin Lankinen and Matt Tomkins.

Four different nations are represented on the IceHogs roster. Those include Canada (10 players), Finland (two players), Sweden (four players) and the United States (eight players).

The IceHogs also boast 15 players who were selected in the NHL Draft. Of those 14, four were first or second-round picks, and 12 were originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks.

In addition, Rockford also announced its captains entering tonight's season opener in Cleveland. The team will feature three alternate captains for home and road games, with Andrew Campbell, Jordan Schroeder and Tyler Sikura wearing the "A" on the road, and Terry Broadhurst, Carl Dahlstrom and Matthew Highmore serving as alternate captains during home games.

