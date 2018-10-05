Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins
October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
10/5/18
H-E-B Center -- Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 3, Grand Rapids Griffins - 1
1st 2nd 3rd Final
GRIFFINS 1 0 0 1
STARS 1 1 1 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
GRIFFINS 25 4-8 1-6
STARS 21 7-14 0-3
STARS: 1-0-0-0 (1-0-0-0 Home)
GRIFFINS: 0-1-0-0 (0-1-0-0 Road)
THREE STARS:
1. Colton Hargrove (1G, 1A)
2. Joel L'Esperance (1G, GWG)
3. Landon Bow (24 Saves)
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Colton Hargrove opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal. It was the Stars first goal of the season.
- Joel L'Esperance scored a goal in the second period as the game winning tally.
- Justin Dowling added a final goal on an empty net in the final minute of the third period.
- The Stars are a perfect 10-0-0-0 in home openers in franchise history.
- Landon Bow finished the game with 24 saves and the win
NEXT GAME:
- October 6, 2018 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
o Magnet Schedule and 10th Anniversary Water Bottle Giveaways presented by ABC Home and Commercial Services.
