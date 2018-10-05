Post Game Notes: Stars vs. Griffins

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





10/5/18

H-E-B Center -- Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 3, Grand Rapids Griffins - 1

1st 2nd 3rd Final

GRIFFINS 1 0 0 1

STARS 1 1 1 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

GRIFFINS 25 4-8 1-6

STARS 21 7-14 0-3

STARS: 1-0-0-0 (1-0-0-0 Home)

GRIFFINS: 0-1-0-0 (0-1-0-0 Road)

THREE STARS:

1. Colton Hargrove (1G, 1A)

2. Joel L'Esperance (1G, GWG)

3. Landon Bow (24 Saves)

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Colton Hargrove opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal. It was the Stars first goal of the season.

- Joel L'Esperance scored a goal in the second period as the game winning tally.

- Justin Dowling added a final goal on an empty net in the final minute of the third period.

- The Stars are a perfect 10-0-0-0 in home openers in franchise history.

- Landon Bow finished the game with 24 saves and the win

NEXT GAME:

- October 6, 2018 - 7 p.m. vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

o Magnet Schedule and 10th Anniversary Water Bottle Giveaways presented by ABC Home and Commercial Services.

