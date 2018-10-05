P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short against Pack in Opener

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





Hartford, CT - The Providence Bruins fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday night 4-2 in their first game of the 2018-19 season. For the first time since 2013, the team opened up their 76-game schedule away from the Dunkin Donuts Center. The P-Bruins got goals from Austin Fyten and Mark McNeill while Zane McIntyre made his second consecutive opening night start.

The opening 20 minutes were tough for Providence, as they allowed a trio of goals and were forced to make an early change in net. Hartford started the scoring at 5:11 with an even strength goal from Tim Gettinger. Gettinger won a battle for the puck in the corner and got it out to his defenseman Chris Bigras. Bigras quickly got it back to Gettinger at the point who sent a shot through traffic and gave Hartford a 1-0 lead. While on the power play just 55 second later, Cole Schneider doubled the lead to 2-0. Peter Holland got him the puck behind the net and he banked in a shot from a tough angle to make it a two-goal game.

Looking to change the momentum on their first power play, Providence was unable to stop the Wolf Pack shorthanded attack. Steven Fogarty won a face-off in his defensive zone to Bigras, who skated the puck himself into the P-Bruins zone. Weaving his way around the ice to create space, he snapped a shot by McIntyre inside the left circle to give his team three-goal advantage. McIntyre was pulled after stopping 7-10 shots in 12:39 in favor of Dan Vladar and Providence trailed 3-0 into the first intermission. The P-Bruins had a much better second, outshooting Hartford 8-3 and controlling play most of the period. The team had three power plays that helped them control the zone time, but Wolf Pack goalie Marek Mazanec stopped any and all chances to keep things 3-0 into the third period.

While shorthanded midway through the third, Providence finally broke through thanks to Fyten's hustle. At 9:19, the puck got away from a Hartford defender and Fyten beat him to the puck between the circles. After corralling the puck, he quickly snapped one over Mazanec's glove to make it 3-1. At 15:22, the P-Bruins made it a one-goal game while on the power play. After getting the puck down low, McNeill tried to send a pass across the crease. It hit a Hartford defender and went in for his first goal as a Bruin and the deficit was cut to 3-2. However, Holland sealed a Pack win with an empty netter and Providence fell 4-2 in their opener.

Vladar stopped all eight shots he saw after entering in the first period while Mazanec stopped 24 of 26 in a winning effort. Providence was 1-6 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow night at the Dunk when they take on the Laval Rocket in their home opener at 7:05pm.

