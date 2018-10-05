Burgdoerfer Named Belleville Senators Captain
October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators defenceman Erik Burgdoerfer has been named the second captain in team history.
The 29-year-old has played in 253 career AHL games and wore an 'A' last season for the Sens. He was previously captain when he played in the ECHL for Bakersfield.
"Erik plays the game right way, he's a constant professional, and along with the alternate captains, they are the perfect fit for where we want to take this team this year," Senators head coach Troy Mann said.
Paul Carey, Ben Sexton and Patrick Sieloff will wear an 'A' this year for Belleville.
"What we tried to do throughout camp was identify a leadership core. We felt that we had six or seven really good candidates who could be part of that leadership core. In my experience, the better the leadership cores lead to better success."
The Sens open their season Saturday night against the Utica Comets at 7pm. Belleville's home-opener is Oct. 17 against Binghamton and tickets are available.
