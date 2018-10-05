Blues Assign Mikkola to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced a pair of transactions on Friday morning. Defenseman Niko Mikkola has been assigned to the San Antonio Rampage, while forward Chris Thorburn has been recalled to St. Louis

Mikkola (Mee-koh-lah), 22, was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (127th overall) in 2015. The 6-foot-5 defenseman played the past four seasons in Sweden with KalPa Kuopio and Tappara Tampere. Mikkola collected two goals and 11 points in 50 games with Tappara Tampere in 2017-18, along with a plus-11 rating. His team finished second in SM-liiga for the second consecutive season, and he had the best plus/minus rating in the playoffs.

The Rampage now have seven defensemen on the roster for the season-opener.

The Rampage open the regular season on Saturday night at the AT&T Center when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. To purchase season tickets for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign, contact a Rampage sales representative at 210-444-5554 or buy online at SARampage.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

