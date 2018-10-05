Roadrunners Announce 2018 Opening Night Roster

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the 24-man roster for Opening Night. The team includes two (2) goaltenders, eight (8) defenseman and 14 forwards.

Goaltenders (2)

#33 Adin Hill

#35 Hunter Miska

Defenseman (8)

#3 Jordan Gross

#4 Cam Dineen

#5 Robbie Russo

#7 Kevin Ekman-Larsson

#16 Trevor Murphy

#23 Kyle Capobianco

#37 Dysin Mayo

#43 Dakota Mermis

Forwards (14)

#6 Kelly Klima

#9 Domenic Alberga

#12 Darik Angeli

#17 Tyler Steenbergen

#18 Lane Pederson

#21 Matteo Gennaro

#24 Hudson Fasching

#27 Michael Bunting

#28 Adam Helewka

#34 Kevin Klima

#39 Trevor Cheek

#41 Brayden Burke

#47 Daniel Maggio

#81 Jens Looke

In net, Adin Hill and Hunter Miska combined for 41 of the team's 42 wins last season. The two also had a combined six shutouts with four of them coming in the final month of the regular season.

On defense, rookies Jordan Gross and Cam Dineen join a core also featuring former AHL All-Stars Robbie Russo and Kyle Capobianco. Both Trevor Murphy and Dakota Mermis made their NHL debuts last season for the Coyotes as well.

The youthful forward group includes five first-year pros, four of whom averaged over a point-per-game in their final season of major junior hockey. Michael Bunting, the Roadrunners all-time leader in games played, goals scored and points, also returns for Tucson just one season after setting a new franchise record with 23 goals in a season.

In total, 14 of the 24 players on the opening night roster played at least one game for the Roadrunners last season. 13 of the 24 players are National Hockey League draft selections.

Opening Night - TOMORROW

The Roadrunners begin their season this Saturday, October 6 at 7 p.m. against the San Diego Gulls in an I-8 Border Rivalry matchup.

All Roadrunners players will walk down a red carpet at the main entrance of the Tucson Convention Center to kick off the club's third season in the Old Pueblo. The players will be driven to the red carpet in a collection of vintage Chevy Corvette's and dropped off on the Church Street entrance of the TCC, located next to the box office. They will then proceed to walk down the red carpet between 4:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Fans are invited to line the red carpet and the plaza beginning at 3:30 p.m. Dusty and members of the Roadrunners Rally Runners will be in attendance to interact with fans and give away Roadrunners prizes.

Denny will also be on hand to introduce and interview the players as they arrive for the game.

Fans are also encouraged to enjoy the official Tailgate Party with live music by The George Howard Band on the plaza beginning immediately after player introductions. The Tailgate Party will include interactive games for fans of all ages, tailgate favorite-food and a beer garden featuring various adult beverages.

Upon entry of the Tucson Convention Center, fans will receive a replica Western Conference Regular Season Champions banner presented by Williams & Associates. Additionally, fans will enter to more live music as former American Idol contestant Brook Sample will be performing on the Promotions Deck from 6:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's game, and all other single game tickets, are available exclusively at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office, ticketmaster.com or by calling (800) 745-3000.

