Ontario Reign Announce Opening-Night Roster

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced their Opening Night Roster for the 2018-19 season.

The Reign's Opening Night Roster, consisting of two goaltenders, eight defensemen and 14 forwards, is as follows -

Goaltenders (2): Peter Budaj, Cal Petersen

Defensemen (8): Daniel Brickley, Kale Clague, Alex Lintuniemi, Kurtis MacDermid, Chaz Reddekopp, Matt Roy, Austin Strand, Sean Walker

Forwards (14): Kyle Bauman, Jamie Devane, Emerson Etem, Mikey Eyssimont, Sam Herr, Boko Imama, Matt Luff, Philippe Maillet, Zack Mitchell, Brad Morrison, Matt Moulson, Sheldon Rempal, Drake Rymsha, Brett Sutter

Ontario opens the 2018-19 regular season on the road, beginning tonight against the San Jose Barracuda. The Reign open the home portion of their schedule next weekend on Friday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. against the Stockton Heat. Tickets are available for Friday's game, as well as all 34 Ontario Reign home dates, by visiting ontarioreign.com/tickets.

The Ontario Reign begin the 2018-19 regular season in October, their fourth season as members of the American Hockey League. Don't miss all the exciting action as the Reign celebrate eleven years of hockey in the Inland Empire! For Reign season tickets, along with information on other ticket plans, call 909.941.7825 or visit OntarioReign.com.

