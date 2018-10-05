Marlies Kick off Campaign against Comets
October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies kick off the new season Friday night in Utica, looking to start on a high note as their defence of last year's Calder Cup champion kicks off.
It's the third straight year the Marlies have opened the season against the Comets, but the first time they've done so in Utica. These two sides last faced off in the North Division Semifinals, where the Marlies won the series with a 4-0 Game 5 victory.
Familiar Faces Look To Build On Last Year's Success
There have been changes on both sides in the months since then. Though the opening night roster includes 17 players who suited up for the Marlies last year, five Marlies from the North Division Semifinals series have joined the Maple Leafs this season, creating room for more Marlies to make an impact when the season starts out tonight.
Chris Mueller, who finished second in team scoring last season, will look to keep that offensive production rolling into this year, as will Dmytro Timashov, Trevor Moore, Jeremy Bracco, Colin Greening, Mason Marchment and Andrew Nielsen - all players who finished in the top 10 for points on the Marlies last season.
New Additions Ready To Debut
The Marlies have also brought in some new additions to the team who will bring additional experience and leadership to the group, including Adam Cracknell, Sam Gagner, Josh Jooris and Jeff Glass.
The Adirondack Bank Center will be a familiar rink for another pair of new Marlies. Jordan Subban played for the Comets over the past three seasons while Emerson Clark played in a pair of games for Utica in the 2016-17 season.
Changes To The Comets
At the other end, Utica have seen some changes since the playoffs ended, as well. All-star goaltender Thatcher Demko starts the season on the injured reserve. Michael Chaput, who was second in Comets' scoring last season, made the move to Montreal, defenceman Patrick Wiercioch has left the organization and Nikolay Goldobin is starting the season in Vancouver.
The Comets will be looking to Reid Boucher, Zack McEwen and Michael Carcone to build on their strong seasons last year and help fill those gaps.
How To Tune In Tonight
Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:00 and fans can tune in on AHLTV, available for free preview all weekend long!
