Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster

The Toronto Marlies announced today the hockey club's 2018-19 opening night roster. The Marlies roster consists of 25 players: 16 forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders.

Of those 25 players, a total of 17 suited up for the Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies last season. The Marlies roster has six veteran players, one exempt veteran and three rookies. The average age of the group is 25.16 years old.

The Marlies begin their defence of the Calder Cup on the road tonight against the Utica Comets at 7:00 p.m. followed by the Binghamton Devils on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. The Marlies home opener on October 8 at 3:00 p.m. will feature the unveiling of the franchise's first Calder Cup championship banner prior to facing the Cleveland Monsters at the newly named Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the 2018 Calder Cup champions. The Maple Leafs 2018 opening night roster featured 13 players who were developed with the Marlies (Connor Brown, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks)

