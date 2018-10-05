Marlies Rout Comets in Season Opener

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets fell to the Toronto Marlies 7-3 Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Reid Boucher picked up right where he left off last season and potted a rebound for the first goal of the night on the power play 59 seconds into the game. Zack MacEwen and Tanner MacMaster tallied the assists. Richard Bachman came up with some huge saves throughout the period as the home team took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Former Comet Jordan Subban evened the game up at one just fifty seconds into the second period with a power play goal of his own. Pierre Engvall gave the Marlies their first lead of the night five minutes later with a laser shot from the left circle. Timothy Liljegren extended the lead to 3-1, 90 seconds later off of a faceoff. Trevor Moore capitalized on a breakaway off a neutral zone miscue to make it 4-1 with six minutes to go in the second. Zack MacEwen pulled the Comets within two, waiting out Marlies goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo and lifting the puck into the net.

Boucher netted his second of the night three minutes into the third period, converting on a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Tanner MacMaster and Ashton Sautner to bring the Comets to within one. Carl Grundstrom restored the Marlies two-goal lead, firing a shot through a screen that found its way past Bachman. Trevor Moore and Josh Jooris added late shorthanded goals to put the game out of reach for the Comets.

Bachman finished with 32 saves and his record starts the season at 0-1-0.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night when they host the Belleville Senators. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHLTV. Be sure to come out to Galaxy Fan Fest before the game from 3-6 p.m. on The AUD Plaza.

Scoring Summary 1 2 3 F

Toronto 0 4 3 7

Utica 1 1 1 3

Special Teams PP PK PIM

Toronto 1/5 3/5 14

Utica 2/6 4/5 12

Goaltender (Team)

MIN SA SV

Kaskisuo (TOR) 59:31 43 46

Bachman (UTI) 59:31 32 38

P TIME Team Goal Assist Assist Type Score

1 0:59 UTI R. Boucher Z. MacEwen T. MacMaster PP 1-0 UTI

2 0:50 TOR J. Subban P. Engvall A. Cracknell PP 1-1

2 5:49 TOR P. Engvall J. Subban C. Rosen ES 2-1 TOR

2 7:21 TOR T. Liljegren C. Rosen C. Mueller ES 3-1 TOR

2 14:04 TOR T. Moore - - ES 4-1 TOR

2 18:25 UTI Z. MacEwen - - PP 4-2 TOR

3 3:09 UTI R. Boucher T. MacMaster A. Sautner ES 4-3 TOR

3 9:46 TOR C.Grundstrom - - ES 5-3 TOR

3 16:17 TOR T. Moore A. Cracknell - SH 6-3 TOR

3 16:51 TOR J. Jooris C. Greening - EN, SH 3-7 TOR

