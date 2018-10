Rocket Announces 2018-19 Opening Night Roster

October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket unveiled their opening night roster for the 2018-19 season, which includes 25 players. The Rocket begins the season on Saturday, October 6, visiting the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The Rocket also announced that forward Marc-Olivier Roy and defenseman Garrett Cecere have been released from their tryouts with the club.

FORWARDS (14)

AGOSTINO, Kenny

ALAIN, Alexandre

AUDETTE, Daniel

BELZILE, Alex

CHAPUT, Michael

EVANS, Jake

FROESE, Byron

GRENIER, Alexandre

JEVPALOVS, Nikita

McCARRON, Michael

SHINKARUK, Hunter

VEJDEMO, Lukas

VERBEEK, Hayden

WAKED, Antoine

DEFENSEMEN (8)

FLEURY, Cale

KULAK, Brett

LAMARCHE, Maxim

LERNOUT, Brett

MELANCON, T.J.

MORAVCIK, Michal

PLANT, Adam

SKLENICKA, David

GOALTENDERS (3)

LINDGREN, Charlie

MARCOUX, Étienne

MCNIVEN, Michael

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.