Flames Recall Rasmus Andersson
October 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames also announced that defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on the IR, retroactive to October 3rd, with a facial fracture (week-to-week).
Andersson, a 21-year-old defenseman, played ten games with the Flames last season in addition to 56 games with the Stockton Heat where he notched 9 goals and 30 assists for 39 points along with 41 penalty minutes.
RASMUS ANDERSSON - DEFENCE
BORN: Malmo, Sweden DATE: October 27, 1996
HEIGHT: 6'1'' WEIGHT: 205 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: 2nd round (53rd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2018
- American Hockey League's 83rd Season Begins Tonight - AHL
- Ontario Reign Announce Opening-Night Roster - Ontario Reign
- Flames Recall Rasmus Andersson - Stockton Heat
- Burgdoerfer Named Belleville Senators Captain - Belleville Senators
- Iowa Wild Announces 2018-19 Team Captains and Opening Night Roster - Iowa Wild
- Heat Submit Opening Night Roster - Stockton Heat
- Marlies Kick off Campaign against Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Heat Open Regular Season on the Road in Bakersfield at 7PM - Stockton Heat
- Condors Home Opener and $2 Beers Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- the Rocket Hockey Tour: Here We Go Again - Laval Rocket
- T-Birds Season Opens Saturday; Roster Revealed - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blues Assign Mikkola to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Hershey Bears Set 2018-19 Opening Night Roster - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Announce Opening Night Roster - Toronto Marlies
- Sound Tigers Announce Season-Opening Roster - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.