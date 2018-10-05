Flames Recall Rasmus Andersson

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have recalled defenceman Rasmus Andersson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames also announced that defenceman Travis Hamonic has been placed on the IR, retroactive to October 3rd, with a facial fracture (week-to-week).

Andersson, a 21-year-old defenseman, played ten games with the Flames last season in addition to 56 games with the Stockton Heat where he notched 9 goals and 30 assists for 39 points along with 41 penalty minutes.

RASMUS ANDERSSON - DEFENCE

BORN: Malmo, Sweden DATE: October 27, 1996

HEIGHT: 6'1'' WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

DRAFTED: 2nd round (53rd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft

