Blues Assign Fitzpatrick to Tulsa

SAN ANTONIO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Friday that rookie goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick has been assigned to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers from the San Antonio Rampage.

Fitzpatrick, 20, was in training camp with the Rampage and appeared in one preseason game, stopping 21 of 23 shots faced in 39:49 of work against the Texas Stars. Ville Husso and Jordan Binnington were announced as San Antonio's goaltenders on the season-opening roster on Thursday.

The Rampage open the regular season on Saturday night at the AT&T Center when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m..

