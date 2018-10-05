the Rocket Hockey Tour: Here We Go Again

LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today the return of the fan-favorite Rocket Hockey Tour contest, presented by Fromagerie St-Albert, which gives minor hockey teams from the Laval area the unique opportunity to take to the ice and enjoy tips and drills with professional players and one of the team's assistant coaches.

Last season, six lucky minor hockey teams had been visited by Rocket players at their local arena to live their passion alongside professional players like Noah Juulsen, Michael McCarron, Daniel Audette and Brett Lernout, to name a few. Geared towards young hockey players from Novice to Bantam, the Rocket Hockey Tour aims to provide children with a positive sports environment that includes skills development, respect for others, and respect for the rules, all the while teaching kids the fundamental values of perseverance, dedication and team spirit associated with our game - and of course - with the Laval Rocket.

Coaches and/or team representatives can sign their teams up by visiting the Laval Rocket official website and heading to either the Fans - Contests or Community sections. Teams from the Laval's six (6) minor hockey associations have until October 31, 2018 to register.

