Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union: Full Match Highlights: Stoppage Time Magic!

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC YouTube Video







Philadelphia Union score 2 goals in 6 minutes to stay atop the East!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.