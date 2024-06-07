Torkelson Continues to Impress Despite Hens' 4-2 Loss

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens went into Friday night's game with a 3-1 series lead over the Iowa Cubs. A win in any of the final three games of the series would secure a series win for Toledo, but they will have to wait for the weekend. The Hens would get off to a hot start early, but eventually fell behind in the back and forth battle and went on to lose 4-2.

While many fans wonder whether or not Spencer Torkelson can make it in the Majors, he hasn't let the constant speculation impact his game. He gave Toledo an early 1-0 lead on an 88 mph cutter off of lefty Thomas Pannone. This would be his sixth hit in three games and his third for extra bases.

Bryan Sammons would protect the Hens' early lead as he picked up two strikeouts in his first inning on the mound. That was until Brennen Davis tied the game with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the second.

Toledo was quick to strike back as Andrew Navigato hit a lead-off triple off the left field wall. Parker Meadows was able to bring home Navigato and take the 2-1 lead with an RBI single to center field.

The game would stay stuck with the Hens leading 2-1 as Sammons picked up five more strikeouts before the rain began to fall in the bottom of the fifth inning.

From there the Cubs would see everything fall in their favor. A fielding error on Riley Unroe would allow Darius Hill to get on base. Bryce Wihndham almost brought him in with a double deep into center field, but Meadows was able to get the throw to Dillon Dingler in time. This moved Windham to third, but he didn't spend long there as Sammons threw a wild pitch that tied the game. Immediately after that BJ Murray Jr. stole the lead for Iowa with a solo shot over the left field wall.

The sixth inning would bring an end to a strong start by Pannone. Toledo would soon follow suit as Sammons with 5.2 innings pitched. Brenan Hanifee would be tasked with closing the sixth frame and preventing the Cubs from extending their 3-2 lead.

Hunter Bigge would be chosen as Pannone's replacement and he picked up right where things left off, earning two strikeouts to open the seventh inning.

Hanifee continued to stump the Cubs in his first full inning, but the Mud Hens would have to make some magic happen on offense if they were going to win this game. Iowa would bring out Riley Martin to try and shut the door on Toledo. He picked up a strikeout before Meadows hit into a double play.

The Hens would also look to a different closer as in the bottom of the eighth Andrew Magno toed the rubber, looking to prevent the Cubs from expanding on their lead. Magno was doing well until Matt Mervis hit a first pitch, two-out homer to secure some insurance.

Looking to kill the Hens' hopes, the Cubs called upon closer Carl Edwards Jr. who leads his team in saves. He would be able to do just that as the Hens fell 4-2 to the Cubs.

These two teams will see each other twice more this weekend, the first of which being Saturday at 7:08 p.m.

Notables:

Spencer Torkelson (2-3, HR, RBI, R)

Andrew Navigato (2-2, 3B, BB, R)

Bryan Sammons (5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 2 HR)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.