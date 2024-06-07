Cannon Promoted to White Sox, Remillard & Murphy Join Knights

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves today ahead of the team's 7:04 p.m. game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

RHP Jonathan Cannon was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. This is Cannon's second promotion to Chicago this year. With the Knights this season, he is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA in eight starts over 37.2 innings pitched (35 strikeouts). In three games with the White Sox this season, Cannon is 0-1 with a 7.24 ERA over 13.2 innings pitched.

So far this season, a total of 18 players have gone to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6 & 5/31), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15 & 5/22), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16 & 6/7), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22 & 6/4) and RHP Jake Woodford (5/28). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

LHP Shane Murphy was promoted to Charlotte today from High-A Winston-Salem and will get the start tonight for the Knights in game four of the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Murphy, 23, has appeared in six games with the Dash this season and is 0-0 with a 1.27 ERA. He's fanned 23 batters over 21.1 innings pitched.

INF Zach Remillard was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Remillard, who was designated for assignment by the White Sox on June 4, was outrighted to the Knights. This season with the Knights, Remillard is hitting.114 (8-for-70) with eight runs scored, one double, one triple, four RBI and one stole base in 19 games. For his career with the Knights, Remillard is fifth all-time in franchise history in runs scored (177), tied for ninth in stolen bases (46), 10th in walks (124) and 10th in games played (297).

