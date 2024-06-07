Konner Steiner Makes Bats Debut as Norton Children's "Super Kid"

International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







On Sunday, June 2, the Louisville Bats added a new player to their roster: 12-year-old Konner Steiner.

Originally from Greenville, Indiana, Konner's MiLB debut was also his first time at a Bats game. He signed a one-day contract on Friday, May 31 and returned to the field two days later as Norton Children's "Super Kid."

Konner was diagnosed in June 2021 with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After his original chemotherapy was unsuccessful, he returned to Norton Children's Cancer Institute for a more aggressive treatment regimen. Since then, he has moved to outpatient treatment once a month and takes at-home chemotherapy daily.

When Norton Healthcare sent out a call for nominations, Konner's name came up.

"We asked for patients interested in baseball and for someone who had been inspirational," said Ira Green, a marketing manager for Norton Healthcare. "Someone who loves sports but has also been a great patient."

Konner most definitely fits that description. He started tee-ball at four years old and has been playing ever since. He just finished up another little league season, putting in time as both a pitcher and a first baseman. Although Konner's MLB team of choice is the Yankees, his favorite player is the Reds' own Elly De La Cruz. When he first heard the news that he would be joining the Bats for a day, he couldn't wait to get on the field.

Konner's day as a Louisville Bat started at 9:30 a.m. In addition to receiving a behind the scenes tour of the field and facilities, Konner got to meet and cheer on players in the clubhouse, co-host in-game promotions, and toss the ceremonial first pitch. He also got to take home an official jersey and hat, game-used baseballs, baseball cards, and, of course, his signed contract.

Though the club kept him busy, Konner's favorite part of the experience was getting to hang out in the dugout with the players. He formed a special bond with catchers Austin Wynns and Michael Trautwein.

Catcher Austin Wynns caught Steiner's first pitch.Anna Rouch/Louisville Bats

"Konner is such a good kid," said Trautwein. "He was pumped to be out there, and he was asking questions and talking to guys and feeling at home. He was fun. It's cool to have guys like that around just keeping the energy up."

Konner said he learned a lot and got to see firsthand some of the differences between Triple-A level baseball and the little league level at which he plays now.

"It's a bigger field, faster pitchers, taller people," he said with a sheepish smile. "It's been a really cool experience. It's meant a lot."

It was an experience he got to share with the people most important to him. An army of 17 family members and friends came out to support Konner in his debut. Among them were his eight siblings and his mom, Shawna.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Shawna said. "When he got diagnosed, they thought he wouldn't be able to play ball. He stopped playing for a while, but when he started again there were a lot of tears. It's been really cool to see his experience."

Shawna's favorite part of the day was seeing how happy and at peace Konner was at Louisville Slugger Field. Konner's family cheered and snapped pictures as he performed his various duties throughout the day.

"He's my superhero and my strength," Shawna shared. "He's shown us so much. He never gives up. He's a full-time student, son, sibling, and baseball player."

Konner's family joined him for his special day as a member of the Bats.Anna Rouch/Louisville Bats

Konner is one of many super kids who receive treatment at Norton Healthcare facilities. Norton's "Super Kid" and other programs like it provide a way for Norton to serve kids beyond just healthcare.

"These experiences show that we care for the kids beyond when they're just in our face," said Green. "They do have the time to enjoy special experiences that they won't forget."

Trautwein agrees that opportunities like this are crucial to support and inspire kids with big dreams. He remembers a time when he was Konner's age and looked up to minor and major league stars.

"Knowing that you could make an impact on a kid like that is really special to me and something I take a lot of pride in," Trautwein said. "It's a really cool and humbling experience as a player. It's the future of the game. It's really exciting to be able to give back to the next generation of baseball players and kids who love the game."

With Konner's help, the Bats snagged a win in the final game of the series against the Iowa Cubs. In the celebratory high-five line that accompanies each Louisville win, Konner was front and center, sharing congratulations with the rest of his teammates.

Though he was worn-out at the end of the day, Konner said without hesitation that he felt ready to take on a big-league career. He is scheduled to finish his treatment this November.

Following the Bats' win, Konner Steiner joined his teammates in the celebratory high-five line.Anna Rouch/Louisville Bats

