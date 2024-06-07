Tickets on Sale for Bats Team Luncheon

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - An exclusive opportunity to meet the 2024 Louisville Bats is available for fans of all ages. Tickets to the 2024 Louisville Bats Team Luncheon are on sale now!

The annual event will take place at the Hall of Fame at Louisville Slugger Field on Thursday, June 13 at 11 a.m. and features a buffet-style dinner where fans can mingle with Bats players, coaches, and front office staff. The lunch will feature classic smoked turkey with Swiss cheese sandwiches, seasonal fresh fruits, house field greens, homestyle potato salad, and warm fresh baked cookies.

All tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the below link. Tickets are going quickly, so be sure to take advantage of this unique opportunity before it's gone! Full tables of eight are also available for $140 and can be purchased by calling the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

At noon, everyone will have the opportunity to talk with Manager Pat Kelly, the seventh winningest manager in Minor League Baseball history, and select Bats players and coaches in a question-and-answer session moderated by Bats Director of Broadcasting Nick Curran. The full list of Bats players attending the luncheon will be released in the coming days. Following lunch, attendees will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from the Bats players and coaches.

The Bats return home to begin a six-game homestand against the St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, June 11 at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.