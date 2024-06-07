Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 7 at Worcester

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (31-27) vs. Worcester Red Sox (27-33)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (4-2, 6.15) vs. RHP Josh Winckowski (0-2, 4.61)

NO TEARS LEFT TO CRY: After a 45-minute rain delay saw Thursday afternoon's contest start at 1:00 pm, the Rochester Red Wings fell in the third of a six-game set against Worcester, 13-4...C RILEY ADAMS and 3B CARTER KIEBOOM delivered multi-hit efforts, and DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 17 games...the Red Wings look to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against WooSox RHP Josh Winckowski.

ROCK 'N' RILEY: DH RILEY ADAMS logged his second straight multi-hit game yesterday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored...since being optioned to Rochester on 6/2 the righty catcher is carrying a.462 (6-for-13) batting average including two home runs...this is the first time Adams had two straight multi-hit games since 8/17-19 in 2023 with Washington.

TRAVISIBILTY: RF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN extended his on-base streak to 17 games yesterday afternoon, finishing 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI...the Pennsylvania native has the second-longest active on-base streak on the team behind JAMES WOOD (29)...since his streak began in the first game of a doubleheader on 5/21, Blankenhorn is tied for first in the International League in doubles (7), second in extra-base hits (10), and tied for seventh in walks (12).

PARK THE CAH(TER): 3B CARTER KIEBOOM led the Rochester offense with two RBIs, finishing 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored...the 2016 MLB Draft first round pick has a hit in four straight games to start the month and in seven of his last eight games.

AA TO THE AAA: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ made his Triple-A debut yesterday, and allowed six earned on five hits with five walks across 2.2 innings pitched...he is the 20th pitcher, and 40th player over to appear with the Red Wings this season.

RING RING: CF ALEX CALL tied a career-high with three walks yesterday, going 1-for-2 with a run scored...Rochester has drawn a total of 281 free passes this season, fifth-most in the International League...

The last Red Wing to draw four walks in a game was Franmil Reyes on 5/29/2023 against Syracuse.

International League Stories from June 7, 2024

