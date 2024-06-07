Kavadas Homers Twice, Hickey Goes Deep in 7-4 Win over Rochester

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (28-33) homered three times on the way to a 7-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings (31-28) on Friday night at Polar Park.

Five batters and 31 pitches in to their first trips to the plate, the WooSox led 5-0 against Rochester starter Thaddeus Ward. Chase Meidroth and Nick Sogard began the threat with a walk and a single, putting two on with no one out for Nathan Hickey. Working against Ward, a 2022 Rule 5 pick by the Nationals from the Red Sox, Hickey hammered a 433-foot three-run home run to put the home team on top.

Hickey's homer marked his second in three days and his eighth of the season.

Ward proceeded to hit Matthew Lugo with a pitch, and Niko Kavadas followed by clobbering a two-run home run off the batter's eye, his first of two on the night, to make it a five-run frame.

On the mound, Josh Winckowski turned in his best performance as a starter since being optioned to Triple-A last month, posting the following line: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K. He allowed a solo home run in the fourth to Riley Adams and was charged with two more in the sixth on a throwing error and a passed ball.

The right-hander recorded 59 strikes on 84 pitches (70%).

Rochester cut the WooSox' lead to 5-4 in the seventh on a solo home run, an Erick Mejia long ball off Isaiah Campbell.

But for the second time on the night, Kavadas delivered a swing to put Worcester in command of the game. He saw five pitches, fouling two off, and did not miss the sixth, blasting another 430+ foot shot over the wall in center. The swing extended Worcester's lead to 7-4, giving Kavadas his second multi-homer game of the season to put his season total at 12.

Out of the bullpen, Lucas Luetge tossed a runless eighth, lowering his season ERA to 3.86, while Sal Romano recorded his first Red Sox organizational save with a scoreless ninth.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Jason Alexander (2-4, 4.94) faces Joan Adon (3-4, 5.64). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

