Homestand Highlights: June 11-16
June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings will take on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) for the ONLY time at home this season!
It's Intentional Walk week presented by Wegmans and it will start at 9 am on Tuesday, June 11 and end with the final out of the Red Wings home game on Sunday, June 16. All money raised will benefit the Wegmans Child Life Program - Golisano Children's Hospital and RocDog. MORE INFORMATION ON HOW YOU CAN HELP and WATCH OUR INTENTIONAL WALK VIDEO HERE
TUESDAY, JUNE 11 VS. S/WB RAILRIDERS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)
PEDRO SANCHEZ FROM NAPOLEON DYNAMITE NIGHT: We will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the movie Napoleon Dynamite with an appearance from Efren Ramirez who portrayed "Pedro" in the movie! Prices for autograph appearance with Efren: $10 for a selfie, $10 for an autograph, or $15 for a selfie and autograph. Photo opps with Tina the Llama outside the ballpark, 5-6 pm...Stop by Deb's Glamourous Photo Booth and Kip's chat room for pics...Napoleon, Kip, Uncle Rico, LaFawnduh, Rex, and Deb will all be here too. Napoleon-themed promotions all game long. Presented by Jolly Time Pop Corn, Chik-fil-A Henrietta, and Wilkins RV
HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-Level tickets are half-priced courtesy of M&T Bank
YMCA SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a YMCA 170th Anniversary T-Shirt, presented by YMCA of Greater Rochester
BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your four-legged friends to the ballpark with you. Humans will need to purchase a $10 GA ticket and your pups are FREE courtesy of Lollypop Farm & Tito's Handmade Vodka
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 VS. S/WB RAILRIDERS (GATES - 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM)
BUSINESSPERSONS SPECIAL: Bring your clients and coworkers out to Innovative Field for some weekday afternoon baseball
THURSDAY, JUNE 13 VS. S/WB RAILRIDERS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)
BEACH NIGHT: Join the Red Wings for Beach Night courtesy of Nissan. WATCH OUR BEACH NIGHT VIDEO HERE
PLATES HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a specialty Plates Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of Nissan
THURSDAY NIGHTS ARE FOR THE PLATES: The Rochester Red Wings will transform into the Rochester Plates
HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Bud and Bud Light drafts near the 3rd Base Dugout Bar
COLLEGE NIGHT: Purchase a special College Day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID courtesy of St. John Fisher University
FRIDAY, JUNE 14 VS. S/WB RAILRIDERS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)
SALUTE TO THE NEGRO LEAGUES NIGHT: Join the Red Wings for Salute to the Negro Leagues Night! Former Red Wings, Twins, and Nationals great Denard Span will be in attendance for an autograph appearance ($10 for selfie, $10 for autograph, $15 for selfie and autograph) starting at 5:30 pm and the players will be wearing Rochester American Giants jerseys, courtesy of The Community Foundation
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for a fireworks show courtesy of Flower City Group
FLAG DAY FLAG GIVEAWAY: The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a small American flag to celebrate Flag Day courtesy of Airquip Heating & Air Conditioning
SCOUT SLEEPOVER: If any local Boy Scout or Girls Scout troops are interested in sleeping under the stars at Innovative Field after the game please contact Gunnar at 454-1001 ext. 3024
SATURDAY, JUNE 15 VS. S/WB RAILRIDERS (GATES - 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH - 6:45 PM)
HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Red Wings hat courtesy of Segar & Sciortino
POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for fireworks courtesy of ESL
SUNDAY, JUNE 16 VS. S/WB RAILRIDERS (GATES - 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM)
FATHER'S DAY: Come celebrate Father's Day at Innovative Field and stay after the game to play catch on the field!
BASEBALL GIVEAWAY:The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a baseball courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball
KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans
KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here
MALMO OAT MILKERS DAY: The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable.
