Redbirds Clobber Storm Chasers in Rain-Shortened Game

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip and six-game series with a 13-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A, Kansas City) on Friday night at Werner Park in Omaha.

On the night, three Memphis batters recorded three RBIs. Catcher Gavin Collins, left fielder Jared Young and centerfielder Matt Koperniak posted that mark while Young, Koperniak and first baseman Luken Baker each clubbed a home run in the win. Memphis exploded with six runs in the fourth inning to take a 10-4 lead.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo (6-5) allowed four runs on four hits, walked one and struck out four in 5.0 innings pitched. The starter now leads Memphis in ERA (4.50) and wins. Andre Granillo tossed a scoreless sixth inning before the game was suspended due to rain.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday, June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m. CDT.

