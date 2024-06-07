Lamb, Celestino Homer, But Clippers Defeat Indians in Heated Battle, 7-3

INDIANAPOLIS - Solo home runs by Jake Lamb and Gilberto Celestino gave the Indians a 2-1 lead through five frames, but the Columbus Clippers used a four-run sixth inning en route to a 7-3 defeat of Indianapolis on Friday night at Victory Field.

After Indianapolis (25-34) grabbed a one-run advantage with home runs by Lamb and Celestino in the fourth and fifth, Columbus (24-36) bounced back to take the lead for good in the sixth. Two-run singles off the bats of José Tena and Juan Brito gave the Clippers a 5-2 cushion, which they extended to 7-2 with run-scoring singles by Christian Cairo and Johnathan Rodriguez in the seventh and eighth inning, respectively.

Lamb doubled home Malcom Nuñez in the bottom of the eighth to get one back for Indianapolis, but the threat ended there.

Defensive web gems by Nuñez at third base in the seventh and a double play catch-and-throw by Celestino in the ninth preceded late antics between both clubs. Reliever Brent Honeywell beaned Bryan Lavastida one pitch after Celestino's double play, and the benches and bullpens cleared after words were exchanged between the two. The three-man umpire crew met briefly after the scrum and ejected Honeywell, which led to Indians manager Miguel Perez also getting ejected for a second time this season.

Wily Peralta (L, 2-2) threw 1.1 innings in relief of Nick Dombkowski, yielding four runs on three hits. Darren McCaughan (W, 3-2) tossed 5.2 innings for Columbus, allowing two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts.

The Indians and Clippers will meet for the penultimate game of the series on Saturday at 7:05 PM. Right-hander Xzavion Curry (0-6, 9.27) gets the nod for Columbus while the Indians have yet to name a starter.

