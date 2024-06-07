Knights Fall to 'Shrimp on Friday, 10-4

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Carlos Pérez and Wynton Bernard both homered, but the Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 10-4 on Friday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Friday's loss snapped Charlotte's two-game win streak.

LHP Shane Murphy (0-1, 18.00) was promoted from Winston-Salem (High-A) before the game and made his Triple-A debut for the Knights in Friday's game. Murphy, 23, allowed six runs in the top of the first inning of the game. The six-run first inning was highlighted by a three-run home run from left fielder Jonathan Davis. Murphy, who was saddled with the loss, allowed eight runs on five hits over four innings pitched.

Offensively for the Knights, Pérez launched his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot in the bottom of the third inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Bernard hit a two-run home run, his second of the season. Additionally, third baseman Bryan Ramos and center fielder Rafael Ortega had two hits apiece.

The Knights will continue the six-game set against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Saturday night. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 6:00 p.m. on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. and the game will also be broadcast live on My 12 WMYT.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.