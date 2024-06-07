RailRiders Blank Tides, 10-0

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Norfolk Tides 10-0 Friday night at PNC Field. Yankees #7 Prospect Will Warren struck out a season-high nine batters, while three RailRiders homered in the victory. It was SWB's fifth shutout victory of the year.

Carlos Narvaez got the RailRiders going early with his sixth homer of the season, a solo blast to left field to give the RailRiders an early 1-0 lead.

SWB batted through the order in the bottom of the third. After Kevin Smith, Elijah Dunham, and Jorbit Vivas worked consecutive walks to load the bases, Yankees #12 Prospect Ben Rice drove in a pair on a ground-rule double. Narvaez followed with his own RBI double that plated two more, making it 5-0. T.J. Rumfield continued the scoring with a single to left, driving in Narvaez for the sixth run of the evening.

The RailRiders put another tally on the board in the fourth. After Dunham walked for the second consecutive inning, a Vivas single put runners on the corners. Norfolk reliever Trey McGough balked in Dunham to put SWB up 7-0.

Warren worked out of a jam in the top of the fifth, striking out Heston Kjerstad with the bases loaded to end the threat and keep the Tides scoreless.

A pair of home runs in the sixth put the RailRiders up ten runs. Rice continued his hot hitting, going yard for the third straight game for his 15th blast of the season. After Narvaez walked to reach base for the fourth time, Rumfield capped off the scoring with a 402-foot bomb to right center.

Warren (W, 4-4) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk. Duane Underwood Jr. and Phil Bickford worked clean innings to secure the shutout. Justin Armbruster (L, 1-5) pitched 2.1 innings giving up six runs on three hits and walking three.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Norfolk on Saturday night. The RailRiders send Edgar Barclay to the mound to face Norfolk's Chayce McDermott. The first pitch is slated for 6:05 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

