Tirotta's Two Home Runs Lift Bisons to Win Against Lehigh Valley
June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA- Riley Tirotta's his first career Triple-A multi-home run performance helped the Buffalo Bisons defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-2 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Field.
In the top of the second inning, the Bisons struck first. After collecting a leadoff single, Tirotta worked himself into scoring position by stealing second base. He was brought home two batters later as Michael Turconi hit a line drive to center field for an RBI single.
The Bisons 1-0 lead would be short-lived, however. Former Bisons infielder Nick Podkul hit a one-out, solo shot in the bottom of the third inning. His fifth home run of the year tied the game at 1-1.
After a pitch hit Orelvis Martinez in the top of the sixth inning, Tirotta would be the deliver the offense with go-ahead two-run shot to put the Buffalo ahead by the score of 3-1. His first home run of the game was an estimated 106.5 mph off the bat and traveled a total distance of 415 feet.
A strong point for the Bisons was Aaron Sanchez on the mound. Sanchez pitched six complete innings, only allowing two hits and striking out five Lehigh Valley batters in the process. Despite allowing the one home run in the bottom of the third, Sanchez would only give up one more hit. This included shutting out the IronPigs in the final three innings of his outing. It helped the veteran earn his second straight win with Buffalo.
Sanchez would get additional support in the form of Buffalo's bullpen. The Bisons would bring in Mason Fluharty in the bottom of the seventh. Fluharty allowed no hits and collected one strikeout in his lone inning of work.
Then, Erik Swanson would be brought in to pitch the home half of the eighth inning. Despite Lehigh Valley threatening in the inning as Jim Haley stole second base, then, advanced to third on a wild pitch. Swanson struck out Scott Kingery putting an end to the inning.
In the top of the ninth, the Bisons added some insurance run as Martinez and Tirotta hit back-to-back homers to extend the Buffalo lead to 5-1. Martinez now leads the International League with 14 home runs on the season.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Bisons went further into the bullpen to try and preserve the win for the Bisons. Connor Cooke came into the ballgame, striking out one batter. However, the IronPigs would score as Cody Roberts scored after a fielding error by the Bisons, cutting the Buffalo lead to 5-2. But, Buffalo would get the third out abruptly ending the comeback attempt.
The Bisons will play Lehigh Valley in game five of their six-game series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo Bisons
