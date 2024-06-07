Six-Run First Spurs Shrimp by Knights
June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jonathan Davis, Victor Mesa Jr. and Griffin Conine all belted home runs and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp scored six runs in the first inning on Friday to roll by the Charlotte Knights 10-4 at Truist Field.
Javier Sanoja led off the game with a base hit and Mesa Jr. walked against Charlotte (25-35) starter Shane Murphy (0-1). After a ground out, Troy Johnston doubled in a pair for the game's first runs. Murphy then walked Will Banfield and Conine to load the bases. Marty Costes' RBI ground out plated Johnston to make it 3-0. Davis then smashed a three-run home run to put Jacksonville (26-35) ahead by six.
Mark Payton began the bottom of the first with a base hit. After a line out, Bryan Ramos singled. A walk to Colson Montgomery loaded the bases for Chuckie Robinson, who lifted a sacrifice fly for the Knights' first run.
Charlotte crept a little closer when Carlos Pérez led off the third with a home run to pull within 6-2.
That's as close as the evening got. In the fourth, Jonathan Guzman walked with one out. Two batters later, Mesa Jr. went yard to widen the gap back to six.
Johnston jumpstarted the fifth with a free pass. After a strikeout, Conine crushed a two-run shot to push the margin to 10-2.
The score remained that way until the ninth. Wilmer Difo walked with one out and then Wynton Bernard hit a two-run homer to set the final score at 10-4.
Matt Andriese (1-3) earned the win with 3.0 shutout frames and three strikeouts in relief.
Jacksonville and Charlotte meet in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. contest. RHP Shaun Anderson (0-1, 4.50 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Chad Kuhl (1-2, 4.32 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
