Long Ball Sinks Red Wings Friday Night in Worcester

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second consecutive game Friday night in Worcester, 7-4. The series is now even at two games apiece heading into the weekend. Offensively, C Riley Adams notched a pair of hits including his third homer of the season, and SS Jack Dunn reached base three times on a pair of hits. Rochester relievers LHP Joe La Sorsa and RHP Adonis Medina each delivered 2.0 hitless innings out of the bullpen.

Worcester struck first with a five-run first inning, kicked off by a SS Chase Meidroth four-pitch walk. Meidroth then moved up to second thanks to a line drive single to shallow center by 3B Nick Sogard. The next at-bat, DH Nathan Hickey unloaded on a 3-1 cutter and deposited it 420 feet over the high wall in right-center. The Florida product's eighth home run of the season gave Worcester an early 3-0 lead. Then, RF Matthew Lugo was hit-by-pitch to restart the WooSox offense after the homer. 1B Niko Kavadas followed Hickey's lead and launched another home run to deep right-center field to extend the Red Sox lead to five.

Rochester offered a response in the top of the fourth in the form of a solo home run off the bat of Riley Adams that traveled 412 feet to left-center field. The California native's third home run in as many days put the Red Wings on the board, 5-1.

LF Darren Baker led off the Rochester half of the sixth with a line drive single off the Worcester shortstop's glove. The next at-bat, Jack Dunn worked a walk to put runners on first and second. 1B Juan Yepez then reached on a throwing error on a double-play attempt. The errant throw allowed Baker to score and Yepez to move up to second, making the score 5-2. The next batter, Riley Adams smoked a ground ball single to short, pushing Yepez up to third. This marks Adams' third straight game with two or more hits. On the first pitch of the next at-bat, Yepez scampered home on a passed ball to further cut into the Worcester lead, 5-3.

With two outs in the top of the seventh, 2B Erick Mejia turned on a two-strike fastball and dropped it 402 feet into the right-field seats. The solo shot was the eighth home run from a Rochester hitter from the nine-hole this season. Mejia's third home run of 2024 made it 5-4 in favor of the WooSox.

Worcester immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning. RF Karson Simas grounded a single into left, and the next batter Niko Kavadas crushed his second home run of the night and 12th of the season to straightaway center, extending their lead to 7-4. Both of the Notre Dame product's home runs tonight traveled 430-plus feet and had an exit velocity of over 105 mph.

Down to their last three outs, the Red Wings were chasing three runs to extend the game. They went down in order and dropped the fourth game of the series 7-4.

RHP Thaddeus Ward took the mound for his 12th start of the season Friday night. Ward, who was selected by Boston in the fifth round in the 2018 draft, threw 1.2 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, with three walks, and two strikeouts. Joe La Sorsa came in first in relief and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second. The southpaw threw 2.0 hitless innings while walking one and striking out two. Rochester skipper Matthew LeCroy chose to go to Adonis Medina with two outs in the fourth. Medina tossed 2.0 hitless innings of his own with a strikeout and a walk to lower his ERA to a team-best 1.59. University of Connecticut product LHP Tim Cate entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and tossed 2.1 innings allowing two earned runs on two hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game is C Riley Adams. Adams, who joined the Red Wings on June 2, has now posted a multi-hit effort in three consecutive contests for the first time since he logged four straight from July 15-29 in 2023, with Washington. The San Diego product went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run. After notching his third career multi-homer game on Wednesday, this is the first time he's launched three home runs in three games since June 4 & 5 in 2021, with Buffalo.

Rochester looks to bounce back Saturday night against the WooSox. RHP Joan Adon takes the ball first for the Red Wings, squaring off against WooSox RHP Jason Alexander. The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

