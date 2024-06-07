Gwinnett Levels Bulls, 10-1
June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - One night after Gwinnett drubbed Durham 17-3, the Stripers hung 10 more runs against the Bulls, defeating Durham 10-1 on Friday night at the DBAP.
Tyler Alexander (L, 0-1), who was making his Durham debut after being optioned by Tampa Bay last week, permitted a pair of two-out doubles in the opening inning to give Gwinnett a 2-0 cushion. Alexander worked 5 2/3 in his debut, fanning eight, but yielding five runs on nine hits.
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, the Bulls (28-33) got on the board against Stripers starter Bryce Elder (W, 4-1). Heriberto Hernandez reached on an error and later scored from third on a fielder's choice groundball from Curtis Mead.
Elder, a National League all-star with the Atlanta Braves last season, tossed six innings, giving up one unearned run and struck out nine en route to the win.
The Bulls managed just six hits in the contest, all singles. Austin Shenton went 2-3 with a walk.
The six-game series is even at 2-games apiece and continues on Saturday night. Shane Baz (0-3, 6.20) is slated to oppose Dylan Dodd (2-5, 4.26).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
