Long Balls Lift I-Cubs Over Mud Hens
June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (28-33) defeated the Toledo Mud Hens (31-28) 4-2 on Friday night in front of a near-capacity crowd at Principal Park.
The Mud Hens opened the scoring with one in the first. Spencer Torkelson lifted a solo shot to left, he has seven hits in 16 at-bats this series, and Toledo would've had another run if not for a textbook relay play from center fielder Cole Roederer, to second baseman Bryce Windham, to catcher Ali Sanchez to get Jace Jung at home.
Brennen Davis pulled the I-Cubs even in the bottom of the second with his 10th long ball of the season; a blast that traveled 393 feet over the left-field wall.
The visitors took the lead back in the top of the third when Parker Meadows drove in Andrew Navigato from third after Navigato tripled.
Iowa gained a 3-2 advantage in the bottom of the fifth when Bryce Windham scored from third on a wild pitch and then, one batter later, BJ Murray Jr. hit his seventh home run of the season over the left-field wall.
The I-Cubs tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the eight when Matt Mervis hit a no-doubter over the scoreboard behind the right-field bleachers for his 12th round-tripper of the year.
In the win, Thomas Pannone tallied his second quality start of the season, giving up two earned runs on six hits in 6.0 innings, while striking out four.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Thomas Pannone tallied his second quality start of the season, giving up two earned runs on six hits in 6.0 innings, while striking out four.
- Hunter Bigge, Riley Martin, and Carl Edwards Jr. combined to toss three scoreless innings out of the bullpen
- Brennen Davis, BJ Murray, and Matt Mervis each launched solo homers
Iowa will play against Toledo on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch from Principal Park slated for 6:08 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com
##CUBS##
