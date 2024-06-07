Two Big Innings Do in Saints in 9-4 Loss in Game Two of Doubleheader

June 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It started out so promising for the Saints in game two of the doubleheader. The Syracuse Mets, however, finally found their bats in the series with a five-run second and four-run fourth as the Saints fell 9-4 on Thursday night in game two of a doubleheader at CHS Field in front of 6,325.

Matt Wallner picked up where he left off in game one. With two outs in the first he drove a solo homer to right, his 11th of the season, second in as many games, fourth in his last five, and sixth home run in his last nine games, putting the Saints up 1-0.

After striking out the side in the first, the second inning went in the opposite direction for Saints starter Louie Varland. Luke Ritter led off the inning with a walk. Trayce Thompson reached on an infield single when he hit a high chopper off the plate. With one out Pablo Reyes gave the Mets a 3-1 lead with a three-run homer to left-center, his third of the season. Yolmer Sánchez followed with an infield single to short, moved to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Matt O'Neill increasing the lead to 4-1. After a fielder's choice by Luisangel Acuña, Rhylan Thomas singled and Rylan Bannon walked to load the bases. A walk to Ritter forced in a run making it 5-1.

The Mets put the game away with a four-run fourth inning. Thomas led off the inning with a single to right and that was the night for Varland. Hobie Harris came on in relief and Bannon greeted him with an RBI double to left giving the Mets a 6-1 lead. Ritter walked and two batters later Brosseau made it 9-1 with a three-run homer to center, his seventh of the season.

The Saints grabbed two runs back in the bottom of the inning. Diego Castillo led off with a single to center. With one out Chris Williams walked. Anthony Prato roped an RBI double into left scoring Castillo making it 9-2. Will Holland made it 9-3 with a sacrifice fly.

In the seventh the Saints would add one more when Michael Helman reached on a throwing error by the third baseman Pablo Reyes. Helman took second on defensive indifference. Castillo's RBI single made it 9-4.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP David Festa (1-2, 3.56) to the mound against Mets RHP Jose Buttó (2-2, 4.12). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.